Invst LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Invst LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $469.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $470.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.04. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

