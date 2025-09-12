Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1,268.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.3% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $298.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

