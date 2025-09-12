Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,114 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31,752.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,006,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

