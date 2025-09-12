lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to Hold Rating by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.17.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average is $260.59. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464,186 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $123,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.