Sheets Smith Investment Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Sheets Smith Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,657,000 after purchasing an additional 289,579 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 577,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWV opened at $374.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.