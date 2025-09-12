eCIO Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $755.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $741.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $942.35. The stock has a market cap of $715.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

