Birchbrook Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Birchbrook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Birchbrook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Birchbrook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 705,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

