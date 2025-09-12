Strs Ohio Takes $28.10 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $298.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

