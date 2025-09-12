Compass Financial Services Inc Buys 49 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Compass Financial Services Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

International Business Machines stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average of $256.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

