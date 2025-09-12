AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Invests $12.82 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,000. Oracle makes up approximately 0.7% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $307.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.