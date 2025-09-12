Invst LLC Has $43.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Invst LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,491,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $639.66 and a 200-day moving average of $596.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $661.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

