Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of UBER opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

