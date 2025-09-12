Invst LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3,762.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,001 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,353,000 after buying an additional 1,425,051 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The company has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

