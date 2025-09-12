Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Swedbank AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $536,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $115.09 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

