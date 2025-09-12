771 Shares in American Tower Corporation $AMT Acquired by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $196.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $241.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.