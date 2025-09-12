Fruth Investment Management Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after buying an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after buying an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,351,000 after buying an additional 1,333,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,709,000 after buying an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

