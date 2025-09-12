Strs Ohio Invests $37.96 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 211,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 349,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 395.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.90.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

