Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after buying an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,111,378,000 after buying an additional 228,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,163,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,923,225,000 after buying an additional 126,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,036,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,123,702,000 after buying an additional 545,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $243.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.92.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

