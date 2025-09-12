Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Stock Position Reduced by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

