eCIO Inc. Purchases New Shares in Accenture PLC $ACN

eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $243.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.92.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

