Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 1,690 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.