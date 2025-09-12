Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 391,212 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $190,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 121,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7%

TJX opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.