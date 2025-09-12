Mattson Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mattson Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $307.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.52. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

