The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.0% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 87,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $220.27 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

