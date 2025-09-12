Nova Wealth Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nova Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $155.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

