3,699 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Purchased by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

