Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after acquiring an additional 909,386 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $478.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

