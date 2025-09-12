ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Real Talk Capital LLC

Real Talk Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,037.85. The trade was a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $940.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $929.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $922.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

