lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,777,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $165.78 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.80 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.