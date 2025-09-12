Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Purchases 485 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

TXN stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.52.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.