Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Michael Bonarti Sells 8,728 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP Michael Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.9%
ADP opened at $298.03 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.81.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
