1248 Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

1248 Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. 1248 Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:GS opened at $785.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $793.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

