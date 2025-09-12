Peterson Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $264.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.