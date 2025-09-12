First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

