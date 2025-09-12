Swedbank AB Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Swedbank AB lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160,621 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Swedbank AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $788,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:TMO opened at $491.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.06. The stock has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.