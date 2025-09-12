American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

