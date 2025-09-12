Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Stake Lifted by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after buying an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,099 shares of company stock worth $5,851,765. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

