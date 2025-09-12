Intrua Financial LLC Sells 83 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $220.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.38.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

