Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

