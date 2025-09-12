Cim LLC Acquires 310 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $64.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

