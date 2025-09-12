BROOKFIELD Corp ON Purchases 97,794 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 97,794 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $174,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 141,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 63,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 9,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

