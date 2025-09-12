SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Amphenol Corporation $APH

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of APH stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $120.80. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

