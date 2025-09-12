McAdam LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

McAdam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

