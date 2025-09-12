Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $8,118,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,555,373 shares in the company, valued at $797,529,347.88. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,334,926 shares of company stock worth $795,392,998 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.