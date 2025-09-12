Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $434,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,102,000 after buying an additional 16,247,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,682 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,256 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,300,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHP stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.