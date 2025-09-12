Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.42.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

