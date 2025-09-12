Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 169,000 Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,107,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 319.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 101.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 157.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $236.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.56 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

