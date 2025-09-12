1248 Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

