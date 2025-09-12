Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VEU opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $71.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.