The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $117.10 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

